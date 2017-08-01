SOCIETY

These stunning moments won National Geographic travel photographs of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

A stunning image of a Mexican volcano being hit by a bolt of lightning has won the top prize in National Geographic's Travel Photographer of the Year competition. (Sergio Tapiro Velasco)

A photograph of an erupting volcano hit by a bolt of lightning earned the top prize for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico took his grand prize-winning photo, titled "The Power of Nature," outside Colima, Mexico.

In addition to the grand-prize winner, top photos were selected in three categories - Nature, Cities and People - from more than 15,000 entries from participants in more than 30 countries.

Norbert Fritz of Hungary took top honors in the Cities category for his photo titled "Levels of Reading," while "Worship" by F. Dilek Uyar of Turkey won the People category.

Velasco's photo was also chosen as the winner in the Nature category. The photographer will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galapagos Archipelago, as well as a $2500 prize.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyphotographytraveltourismnature
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Oldest living Aggie celebrates 107th birthday
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
Houston Zoo eliminates plastic water bottles
Boy asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found guilty in crash that killed Pearland officer
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Show More
Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out candle
Caught on camera: Masked bandits plow truck into store
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
Just in to the newsroom: A giant snake!
More News
Top Video
Drone captures mesmerizing footage of salmon run
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
More Video