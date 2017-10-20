SOCIETY

World War II aircraft, stunt planes take flight over Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

There will be hundreds of unique planes and opportunities to learn about aviation history at Wings over Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Wings Over Houston airshow is coming to Ellington Field Oct. 21and 22.

There will be hundreds of unique planes and opportunities to learn about aviation history.

Eyewitness News Reporter Pooja Lodhia took a ride on an aerobatic plane with third-generation pilot Debbie Rihn-Harvey.

"I've been flying for 53 years and doing aerobatics for about 39," Rihn-Harvey said.

She started aerobatics for safety reasons. As a commercial pilot, she wanted to make sure she could always recover if something went wrong in the cockpit.

Now, she's one of the top-ranked aerobatic pilots in the world.

"People stop in their tracks and they look because it's a woman's voice over the radio," Rihn-Harvey laughed. "They're all going, 'oh my gosh, there's a woman up there!'"

For more information on the air show, visit wingsoverhouston.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyaviationair showairplaneellington fieldout and about with abc13fun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Alvin Marine surprises daughter in homecoming
Man pose topless for fall photo shoot
Toddler steals show during high school performance
How Burger King is making a point about bullying
More Society
Top Stories
26 vehicles involved in accident on I-10 in Chambers Co.
Toddler's body found on beach in Galveston
LIVE BLOG: Astros hope to stave off elimination
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic
FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors
Show More
Neiman Marcus unwraps 10 over-the-top Fantasy Gifts
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
Body of missing oil worker found after rig explosion
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
More News
Top Video
FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
LIVE BLOG: Astros hope to stave off elimination
More Video