Wind-blown trampoline in neighbor's yard sparks ugly feud

A windstorm in Colorado has sparked a dispute between two neighbors over a trampoline, and it's getting ugly.Russell Cordova says his family just wants their trampoline back after a windstorm blew it into their neighbor's yard."Unusual. It just blows me away. I don't understand what the motive is from them keeping our trampoline," Cordova said.The neighbor says the trampoline damaged his flagpole as it landed in his backyard, so it's staying in his possession until Cordova pays for the damages."I think they're going to let it sit there a little to taunt us and then take it down and throw it away or something," Cordova said.While the fight continues, another neighbor connected with Cordova on social media and offered to give the family a trampoline if the "angry neighbor" doesn't return the original.