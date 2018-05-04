SOCIETY

Wind-blown trampoline in neighbor's yard sparks ugly feud

EMBED </>More Videos

Wind-blown trampoline in neighbor's yard sparks ugly feud (KTRK)

COLORADO (KTRK) --
A windstorm in Colorado has sparked a dispute between two neighbors over a trampoline, and it's getting ugly.

Russell Cordova says his family just wants their trampoline back after a windstorm blew it into their neighbor's yard.

"Unusual. It just blows me away. I don't understand what the motive is from them keeping our trampoline," Cordova said.

The neighbor says the trampoline damaged his flagpole as it landed in his backyard, so it's staying in his possession until Cordova pays for the damages.

"I think they're going to let it sit there a little to taunt us and then take it down and throw it away or something," Cordova said.

While the fight continues, another neighbor connected with Cordova on social media and offered to give the family a trampoline if the "angry neighbor" doesn't return the original.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfightstormwind damageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Nurses week with these free events
Paul Wall shows off Houston Rockets-themed gun for playoffs
Man could face $10K fee after he illegally cut down tree
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children around the world
More Society
Top Stories
Gun range employee indicted in shooting death of customer
HPD: 3 masked men robbed Walmart in SW Houston
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
MUG SHOT: Man accused of brutally stabbing girlfriend
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Paul Wall shows off Houston Rockets-themed gun for playoffs
Show More
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
ATF agent shot in head during federal operation in Chicago
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo
More News