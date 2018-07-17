SOCIETY

Willie Nelson grows cannabis empire with new line of CBD oil products

Willie Nelson getting into cannabis coffee business (KTRK)

Whether it's a song about heartbreak or an eighth of his own brand of marijuana, Austin's own Willie Nelson always has the cure for what ails you.

Beginning in September, Nelson is expanding his cannabis line to include one of the buzziest products in recent memory: CBD oil.

According to a release, Willie's Remedy, the CBD line of Nelson's Willie's Reserve, will first debut a whole bean, CBD-infused coffee to help perk up your morning.

The small batch roast will be infused with oil naturally derived from American-grown, organic hemp. When brewed, an 8-ounce cup of Willie's Remedy carries about 5 milligrams of CBD oil.

