Houston Zoo celebrates the day of love with a 'Will Zoo Be Mine?' event

Love was in the air at the Houston Zoo during their 'Will Zoo Be Mine' Valentine's Day event. (Houston Zoo)

Panda's are red. Ring Angelfish are blue. People enjoy Valentine's Day, and so did animals at the Houston Zoo.

The Houston zoo was filled with love at their 'Will Zoo Be Mine?' Valentine's day event, Saturday. Zoo patrons were able to participate in a

love-themed scavenger hunt and able to make their own valentines.

People were also able to help create a valentine for one of their favorite Houston zoo animals to receive on Feb. 14.

The event gave zoo goers a chance to attend 'Meet the Keeper Talks' so they could learn all about how their favorite animals find and show love.
