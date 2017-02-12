Panda's are red. Ring Angelfish are blue. People enjoy Valentine's Day, and so did animals at the Houston Zoo.The Houston zoo was filled with love at their 'Will Zoo Be Mine?' Valentine's day event, Saturday. Zoo patrons were able to participate in alove-themed scavenger hunt and able to make their own valentines.People were also able to help create a valentine for one of their favorite Houston zoo animals to receive on Feb. 14.The event gave zoo goers a chance to attend 'Meet the Keeper Talks' so they could learn all about how their favorite animals find and show love.