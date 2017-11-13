Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SOCIETY
Wiess Energy Hall - Houston Museum of Natural Science
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2641183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Check This Out Houston - Wiess Energy Hall (KTRK)
Monday, November 13, 2017 11:22AM
Related Topics:
society
checkthisout
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Check This Out Houston
Check This Out Houston - Goodwill
Check This Out Houston - Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning
Check This Out Houston - Katy Furniture
More Society
Top Stories
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
NEAR HIT: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Driver going 100 mph slams into minivan, killing driver
Show More
'Scared' woman leads police on chase with teens in car
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
Near record highs expected this week
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
More News
Top Video
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
NEAR HIT: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston