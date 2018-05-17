ROYAL WEDDING

Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination

EMBED </>More Videos

A prince falling in love with a commoner - it's almost every young girl's dream. Now, in a real-life fairytale, a prince has fallen in love with an American girl.

By David Ono
WINDSOR, England --
A prince falling in love with a commoner - it's almost every young girl's dream. Now, in a real-life fairy tale, a prince has fallen in love with an American girl.

Four-year-old Ava, from Virginia, is a classic example of the young American little girl who at an early age begins to understand the dream of being a princess.

James McCourt, a royal expert, weighed in on this dream that Americans whole-heartedly buy into.

"There are little girls all around America with tiaras and things in their bedrooms that have grown up with stories of princes and princesses and living in castles," he explained.

Hollywood has produced countless versions of this fairy tale, and before that, it was part of our literary history.

"A woman as a little girl, she's always read fairy tales -- her mother reads them to her -- and you dream of falling in love with a prince or having a prince fall in love with you and, I mean, this is a true-life fairy tale," said Donna Werner, who traveled from Connecticut to witness the royal wedding between Harry and Meghan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleroyal familyu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
10,000 trinkets: Royals super fan has covered home
How much to spend on a wedding gift
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Cyclists take precautions as they bike to work
NY attorney in 'racist rant' kicked out of office
Trump on laurel-yanny debate: 'I hear covfefe'
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested after investigation into alleged rape in Afton Oaks
Man accused in boy's attempted abduction from Alief park
Burglary suspects break into Conroe home in broad daylight
Baytown man allegedly leaves child in hot car outside store
Slithering snake found sneaking into Memorial City Mall
2 people injured after being attacked by warthog in Spring
Girl thanks firefighter who saved her life while on vacation
HISD pays up after student's phone stolen at school
Show More
NY attorney in 'racist rant' kicked out of office
Consumer Reports warns of exploding sunroofs
Family of man killed by former Harris County deputy files lawsuit
Child hit by moving vehicle in Conroe dies from injuries
Two years later: Community remembers Josue Flores
More News