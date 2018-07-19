ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --Two fishermen along the Trinity River had quite the surprise when they found a 172-pound alligator gar on the end of a fishing line.
What started out as a strong tug turned into a massive catch.
Initially, the giant alligator gar was hidden in the murky water. Seconds later, the alligator gar appeared, hooked on the line.
In the video posted to Facebook, Dawson Sheffield and Jason White showcased their big catch Wednesday.
White is the owner of Texas Trophy Gar Fishing Guiding Services.
"Dawson got a workout today. 172 pounds was his biggest for the day. It was a trophy for sure!" the Facebook post stated.