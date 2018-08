Two fishermen along the Trinity River had quite the surprise when they found a 172-pound alligator gar on the end of a fishing line.What started out as a strong tug turned into a massive catch.Initially, the giant alligator gar was hidden in the murky water. Seconds later, the alligator gar appeared, hooked on the line.In the video posted to Facebook , Dawson Sheffield and Jason White showcased their big catch Wednesday.White is the owner of Texas Trophy Gar Fishing Guiding Services."Dawson got a workout today. 172 pounds was his biggest for the day. It was a trophy for sure!" the Facebook post stated.