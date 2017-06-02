SOCIETY

Throwing a party? Here's who you should call to help you out

If you're planning a party, these are the city's best event designers, caterers and florists, as ranked by The Salonniere. (Courtesy Jenny Antill Photography via The Salonniere)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We all know that Houston is a social city -- have you seen how we throw down during Rodeo? If you're looking to go all-out on your next fete, The Salonniere has already done all of the legwork to make your next event a smashing success.

The lifestyle website's team spent 10 months interviewing the country's top party throwers to compile Les Pages, a merit-based directory showcasing the most talented event professionals and venues in Houston:

EVENT DESIGNERS


FLORAL DESIGNERS


CATERERS



EVENT VENUES


Les Pages also includes listings for more than a dozen cities across the country, including Dallas, Austin, Atlanta and New Orleans.

SEE ALSO: These Houston hostesses throw the best parties in town

