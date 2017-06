We all know that Houston is a social city -- have you seen how we throw down during Rodeo? If you're looking to go all-out on your next fete, The Salonniere has already done all of the legwork to make your next event a smashing success.The lifestyle website's team spent 10 months interviewing the country's top party throwers to compile Les Pages , a merit-based directory showcasing the most talented event professionals and venues in Houston: Les Pages also includes listings for more than a dozen cities across the country, including Dallas, Austin, Atlanta and New Orleans.