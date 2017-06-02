HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We all know that Houston is a social city -- have you seen how we throw down during Rodeo? If you're looking to go all-out on your next fete, The Salonniere has already done all of the legwork to make your next event a smashing success.
The lifestyle website's team spent 10 months interviewing the country's top party throwers to compile Les Pages, a merit-based directory showcasing the most talented event professionals and venues in Houston:
EVENT DESIGNERS
FLORAL DESIGNERS
- Fleur de Vie (VIP Honoree)
- Richard Flowers of the Events Company (VIP Honoree)
- Events in Bloom
- Johnathan Andrew Sage
CATERERS
EVENT VENUES
- Chateau Polonez
- Hughes Manor
- Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
- Station 3
- The Astorian
- The Corinthian
- The Crystal Ballroom at The Rice
- The Parador
Les Pages also includes listings for more than a dozen cities across the country, including Dallas, Austin, Atlanta and New Orleans.
