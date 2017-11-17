SOCIETY

Whittle your waist to Jamaican tunes

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking to sweat, squat, and get your sexy back, then try this latest cardio class. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you love the beat of reggae music, then you just might like the newest workout craze taking over Houston. The workout is called Brukwine, and was created by Tamara Bradshaw and Tavia Bailey, who spent years as professional dancers performing with some of the biggest names.

If you're looking to sweat, squat, and get your sexy back, then try this latest cardio class.

"We've danced for every artist you can think of - Beyoncé, Diddy, Missy Elliott, JLo. Our last artist that we danced for is Sean Paul, which he is a Jamaican artist," said Bradshaw.

Jamaican music is what inspired their workout creation.

"It basically means to break out in wine, so wine your waist. Wine your waist," says Bradshaw.

The class consists of ticking and moving your waist in a circular motion.

"It's sexy, it's feminine, it's for women only," adds Bradshaw.

On top of that, there's a thigh burning section where you tick your waist in a squat position.

"We have all ages that come to Brukwine - everyone from 17 to 60-65," continues Bradshaw.

One of those women is Denaire Mouton. She's a mom and wife who discovered Brukwine just a few months ago and loves the results.

"I have more stamina, I have lost belly fat, I have lost thighs, and my butt is improving," says Mouton

She also loves the new found confidence she has.

"You just feel so sexy doing it, and my husband loves it. He asks me to show him the moves when I come home," adds Mouton.

Bradshaw says women getting their sexy back after Brukwine is common.

"We have women's husbands who email us who say, 'thank you so much' because their wives', girlfriends' inner-sexy has come - it's here now," says Brandshaw

While Mouton's husband reaps the benefits, she says so is she.

"I'm doing it for me, I love it. It's the best workout," Mouton says.

Bradshaw says women can burn up to one-thousand calories in an hour class, and if you're worried about following choreography, don't be! It's not a dance class. It's a cardio class with dance moves.

Brukwine classes take place at Fitmix Fitness Studio in East of Downtown Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyworkoutdanceweight lossHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Share Your Holidays by donating to those in need
Take your holiday pictures with Orbit!
Tips to have a Friendsgiving to remember
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
More Society
Top Stories
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD school bus
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
Anti-Trump woman accused of identity theft in 2014
Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting
Popular former mayor's things sold at estate sale
HPD to train officers to bump suspect cars in chases
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
Show More
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Papa John's celebrating MVP Altuve with half-off pizza
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
More News
Top Video
Great Thanksgiving debate questions
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
More Video