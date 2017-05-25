MEMORIAL DAY

Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day

Where to honor and remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

HOUSTON, Texas
The true meaning of Memorial Day is often lost in the midst of cookouts, pool parties and the unofficial start to summer. But the day signifies a chance for our nation to pause and remember the brave men and women who died protecting our freedoms that are so easy to take for granted.

This weekend, there are a number of ways to honor those who lost their lives and remember the debt we will never be able to repay.

Sunday, May 28

A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Join Pines Presbyterian Church for an evening of service and fun in honor of Memorial Day.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Festival 2017 - Fireworks Show
The Woodlands Township Recreation Center
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Ceremony
Houston National Ceremony
9:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony
Montgomery County War Memorial Park, Conroe
9:00 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony
Fairview Cemetery, League City
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Memorial City Gang Memorial Day Program of Remembrance
Memorial City Mall Food Court
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial Day in Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City
Enjoy a patriotic party complete with a flag presentation, live music and hot dogs.
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony
Sugar Land Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony
Veteran's Memorial adjacent to Friendswood City Hall
10:00 a.m.

