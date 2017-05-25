Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The true meaning of Memorial Day is often lost in the midst of cookouts, pool parties and the unofficial start to summer. But the day signifies a chance for our nation to pause and remember the brave men and women who died protecting our freedoms that are so easy to take for granted.
This weekend, there are a number of ways to honor those who lost their lives and remember the debt we will never be able to repay.
Sunday, May 28
A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Join Pines Presbyterian Church for an evening of service and fun in honor of Memorial Day.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Weekend Festival 2017 - Fireworks Show
The Woodlands Township Recreation Center
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Ceremony
Houston National Ceremony
9:30 a.m.
Montgomery County Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony
Montgomery County War Memorial Park, Conroe
9:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Fairview Cemetery, League City
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial City Gang Memorial Day Program of Remembrance
Memorial City Mall Food Court
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial Day in Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City
Enjoy a patriotic party complete with a flag presentation, live music and hot dogs.
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Sugar Land Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Veteran's Memorial adjacent to Friendswood City Hall
10:00 a.m.
