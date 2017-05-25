Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day

The true meaning of Memorial Day is often lost in the midst of cookouts, pool parties and the unofficial start to summer. But the day signifies a chance for our nation to pause and remember the brave men and women who died protecting our freedoms that are so easy to take for granted.This weekend, there are a number of ways to honor those who lost their lives and remember the debt we will never be able to repay.City Centre PlazaJoin Pines Presbyterian Church for an evening of service and fun in honor of Memorial Day.5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Woodlands Township Recreation Center4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Houston National Ceremony9:30 a.m.Montgomery County War Memorial Park, Conroe9:00 a.m.Fairview Cemetery, League City10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Memorial City Mall Food Court9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial CityEnjoy a patriotic party complete with a flag presentation, live music and hot dogs.3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Sugar Land Memorial Park10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Veteran's Memorial adjacent to Friendswood City Hall10:00 a.m.