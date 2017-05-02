EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1912663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family cuts through wall to rescue trapped kitten

Let's take a little break from news and watch something that is guaranteed to make you smile.Britney Diane was preparing a bottle for her 4-week-old kitten, Chanel, when she lost track of the kitty.After an hour of searching, she realized her little friend snuck inside a tissue box.Diane shared several photos on Twitter of Chanel cuddled up in the box. Apparently, Chanel needed a napping spot, and the tissue box seemed like the perfect place.