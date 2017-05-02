CORONA, California (KTRK) --Let's take a little break from news and watch something that is guaranteed to make you smile.
Britney Diane was preparing a bottle for her 4-week-old kitten, Chanel, when she lost track of the kitty.
After an hour of searching, she realized her little friend snuck inside a tissue box.
Diane shared several photos on Twitter of Chanel cuddled up in the box. Apparently, Chanel needed a napping spot, and the tissue box seemed like the perfect place.
