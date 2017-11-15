Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler

Whataburger has launched a new item that can make for the perfect Christmas gift.The fast food restaurant announced that they are collaborating with Yeti to offer a custom Whataburger Yeti Rambler Tumbler."It's what you've been waiting for! Whataburger is proud to team with Yeti to offer this 30-oz stainless steel Rambler tumbler that looks just like our drink cups. This double-walled tumbler will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot - and look good doing it," the Whataburger site says.The orange and white tumbler is available on the Whatastore website for $45.99.