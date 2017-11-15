SHOPPING

Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler

EMBED </>More Videos

Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whataburger has launched a new item that can make for the perfect Christmas gift.

The fast food restaurant announced that they are collaborating with Yeti to offer a custom Whataburger Yeti Rambler Tumbler.

"It's what you've been waiting for! Whataburger is proud to team with Yeti to offer this 30-oz stainless steel Rambler tumbler that looks just like our drink cups. This double-walled tumbler will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot - and look good doing it," the Whataburger site says.

The orange and white tumbler is available on the Whatastore website for $45.99.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfoodshoppingbuzzworthytexasfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Indian and Pakistani market offers up mouthwatering food
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
More shopping
SOCIETY
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Police chief shows off dance skills with his daughter
More Society
Top Stories
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Houston's top 5 taco joints
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Patchy dense fog this morning
Aldine teacher accused of hurting special needs student
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Show More
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
Officer and neighbors save girl from brutal dog attack
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
10 members of family stricken with Norovirus on cruise
Family says Harvey helped woman's killer get away
More News
Top Video
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Couple leave careers to start underground burger joint
Where to score Houston's best breakfast tacos
More Video