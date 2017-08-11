What to do this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, August 11
The Art of FuFu
2604 Dunlavy St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Blackwater Roll
Central Green Park, Katy
7:45 p.m.
Ozomatli
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cyndi Lauper
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:30 p.m.
Tiny Kids Concert: Houston's Accordion Squeezy Squad
Rec Room 100 Jackson St., Houston
10:30 a.m.
Trekkies vs. Star Wars
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.
Billy Joe Shaver at Armadillo Palace
Goode's Armadillo Palace
9:00 p.m.
iQuriousKids Family Day at Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas Waterpark, Katy
Darwin Macon Trio
Clear Lake Dodge, Webster
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live music pet adoption. There is a fee for adopting an animal.
Back-to-School: Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
BCO presents BOATS, Bats & Brew
Fonde Center Parking Lot, Houston
7:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Help stuff backpacks for students of Sherwood Elementary School.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Wells Fargo presents The Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra: 50th Anniversary Tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Urban Harvest Farmer's Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff