WEEKEND GUIDE

What to do this weekend in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Weekend events for everyone in and around Houston (Richard Brew/Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, August 11
The Art of FuFu
2604 Dunlavy St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Live Music: Blackwater Roll
Central Green Park, Katy
7:45 p.m.

Ozomatli
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cyndi Lauper
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:30 p.m.

Tiny Kids Concert: Houston's Accordion Squeezy Squad
Rec Room 100 Jackson St., Houston
10:30 a.m.

Trekkies vs. Star Wars
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Billy Joe Shaver at Armadillo Palace
Goode's Armadillo Palace
9:00 p.m.

iQuriousKids Family Day at Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas Waterpark, Katy

Darwin Macon Trio
Clear Lake Dodge, Webster
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live music pet adoption. There is a fee for adopting an animal.

Back-to-School: Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

BCO presents BOATS, Bats & Brew
Fonde Center Parking Lot, Houston
7:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Help stuff backpacks for students of Sherwood Elementary School.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo presents The Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra: 50th Anniversary Tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Urban Harvest Farmer's Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
What's happening around town today?
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
Houston's famous Beer Can House
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
Mansion nail spa in Cypress to hold grand opening event
Google Doodle celebrates birth of hip-hop
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
More Society
Top Stories
12 accused in child sex trafficking cases in Galveston Co.
Alleged dad of abandoned newborn reveals what he knew
Deputies kill suspect who shot at them from apartment
Renowned artist must close studio for I-45 expansion
Heat advisory issued for Friday
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Salmonella cases linked to papayas found in Texas
Show More
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
PTSA letter says kids can skip lunch line for $100
High school to require drug tests for parking permits
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Group asks parents to delay giving kids cellphones
More News
Top Video
Renowned artist must close studio for I-45 expansion
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Alleged dad of abandoned newborn reveals what he knew
Correa teams up to help kids get a good night's sleep
More Video