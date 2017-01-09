COOL SPACES

Hallelujah! West End Church brings new glory to The Loop!

EMBED </>More News Videos

The West End Church, a new nondenominational church, is bringing new glory to Houston's inner-loop. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The West End Church, a new nondenominational church, is bringing new glory to Houston's inner-loop. The church is located in the epicenter of the city at 802 Shepherd Drive. The highly sought after piece of land recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and restoration - now valued at $6.5 million dollars.

The renovations include: a new center aisle, restored original brick and wooden pews, wood ceiling, and state of the art video and stage technology. All of the renovations were completed while trying to maintain the architectural integrity of the buildings. The 60-year-old historic buildings, will be used for ministries, concerts and other community events.


This new, non-denominational church, is the first inner city church from River Pointe Church. The church is known around the country for its uplifting music which is performed by some of the best musicians in the city. The contemporary message found in the songs and the church's new space are attracting a younger audience to West End Church.

"Our hope is that West End Church becomes an iconic landmark for the city," says Lead Pastor of River Point Church, Patrick Kelley says.

WATCH: Houston's golden ticket to all things chocolate
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chocolate Bar offers you the golden ticket to every kind of delectable treat!

WATCH: Nostalgia and Toys at Big Blue Whale
EMBED </>More News Videos

Big Blue Whale is a toy store offering children's toys, classic toys & much more

Related Topics:
societycool spaceschurchreligionreal estateHouston
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Find your soul on the bike at SoulCycle in Memorial
Eat green at Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse
Multi-million dollar penthouse hits market
Review: Edison shines for beer lovers and foodies
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
Eat green at Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
More Society
Top Stories
Family members remember 3 hunters found dead during trip
Harris County deputy charged with obscenity
Houston Police officer attacked by police dog
Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Show More
Local father killed while protecting his family
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield
Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign
T. Boone Pickens back at work after suffering mini-stroke
Folic acid isn't just for expecting moms
More News
Top Video
Local father killed while protecting his family
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More Video