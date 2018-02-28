SOCIETY

Welcome to the Eyewitness News team, Elita Loresca

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You may have noticed a new face on Eyewitness News this morning. That's new meteorologist Elita Loresca! Elita is the newest member of the ABC-13 Eyewitness News Accuweather team.

Elita joined us as the weekend morning meteorologist, but is now the weekday 11am and 4pm meteorologist.

Before arriving in Houston, Loresca had been the morning and noon meteorologist for KBNC's "Today in LA" since October 2007. (Full bio).

Help us make Elita feel welcome by liking her Facebook page and following her on Twitter.

Welcome to Houston!
