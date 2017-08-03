Two television anchors got a jolt during a commercial break to an evening newscast when an earthquake struck.A camera rolling on a Facebook Live broadcast captured the anchors' surprised reaction inside the studios of KOCO-TV, the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake felt in that moment was a 4.2-magnitude temblor.The quake knocked out power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses. KOCO's power, though, was not affected.