EARTHQUAKE

WATCH: Oklahoma TV anchors jolted by quake mid-newscast

EMBED </>More Videos

Oklahoma news anchors jolted by earthquake (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Two television anchors got a jolt during a commercial break to an evening newscast when an earthquake struck.

A camera rolling on a Facebook Live broadcast captured the anchors' surprised reaction inside the studios of KOCO-TV, the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake felt in that moment was a 4.2-magnitude temblor.

The quake knocked out power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses. KOCO's power, though, was not affected.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyearthquakecaught on camerafacebook liveOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EARTHQUAKE
Earthquake kills 2 on Greek island, sparks panic
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
VIDEO: 6.9 Magnitude earthquake rocks Chile
Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible
More earthquake
SOCIETY
Jenny from the block? We have our own JLo lookalike!
What to expect at White Linen Night in the Heights
For $15K, you can buy a lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Pickup hits and injures 17-year-old on Hwy 6 in Alvin
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A
Show More
3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
3 rescued from stuck ride at S. California fair
Rapper arrested after homeless man's stabbing
Police: Husband in custody after taking family hostage
More News
Top Video
Sisters overcome with joy at surprise adoption
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
Pickup hits and injures 17-year-old on Hwy 6 in Alvin
More Video