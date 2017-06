Now this is one hungry slug!This time-lapse video shows a banana slug in Gabriola Island, British Columbia munching on the leaves of a dandelion. The footage was captured by R Jeanette Martin in her own backyard and was viewed over 3 million times on Facebook "Dude that slug decimated that weed!" wrote one Facebook user."Wickedly crazy! My backyard's full of them - you'd go nuts filming them!" wrote another.