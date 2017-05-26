SOCIETY

Watch these elephants have fun in their pool at the Oregon Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

These elephants know how to have some aquatic fun! (Oregon Zoo/YouTube via Storyful)

Summer is right around the corner, and these elephants at the Oregon Zoo are getting ready for some pool fun.

The zoo shared video of their elephants Sumadra and Chendra enjoying the pool. According to Storyful, Sumadra is 8-years old and his "name is Sanskrit for "ocean," which comes from his love of water."

Chendra is the only Borneo elephant left in North America. There are just about 2,000 Borneo elephants in the wild across the world.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerwild animalscute animalselephants
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Videos show before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Houston named top U-Haul destination
Woman contracts botulism sues nacho cheese-dip maker
Show More
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
How many homeless are in Houston?
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Need a dog or cat? BARC looking for homes
More News
Top Video
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
More Video