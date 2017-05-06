SOCIETY

WATCH LIVE: 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
LULAC District VIII will present the 24rd Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, taking place in downtown Houston on May 6, 2017 starting at 10 a.m., and featuring marching bands, car clubs, floats, local celebrities and elected officials.

The parade starts across from Minute Maid Park starting at Texas at Hamilton, proceeds west on Texas north on Caroline, east on Preston and concludes on Preston at Crawford. This year our Grand Marshall will be HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza and our Honorary Grand Marshall will be Disney's Princess Elena of Avalor.

The Cinco de Mayo is a family fun-filled event in celebration of our rich culture in the greater Houston area and in commemoration of the date the Mexican Army's unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Acompáñenos el sábado, 6 de mayo, a las 10 de la mañana, en el centro de Houston, para disfrutar juntos del colorido desfile anual del Cinco de Mayo, presentado por LULAC. El desfile iniciará frente al Parque Minute Maid y recorrerá las calles de Texas, Caroline y Preston. Este año nuestro Gran Marshall será el Superintendente Richard Carranza de HISD y nuestro Gran Marshall Honorario será la Princesa Elena de Avalor de Disney.

The Mission of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population of the United States. For more information, visit www.lulacd8.org.

VIDEO: The 2016 Cinco de Mayo Parade in Downtown Houston
Enjoy the sights, sounds and bold colors of the 2016 Cinco de Mayo Parade in Downtown Houston.

