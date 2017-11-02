  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
COOL SPACES

Watch concerts in style at Woodforest Bank Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Woodforest Bank Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is giving guests a true VIP concert experience.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
With a patio overlooking the crowd, a full-service bar and massive screens displaying the show, the new Woodforest Bank Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is giving guests a true VIP concert experience.

"Mr. Mitchell, who was the founder of The Woodlands, put us behind the trees and made us a beautiful gem," said Cameron Klepac with Woodforest Bank Club. "We wanted to bring that outdoor experience inside the space as well."

The retractable window walls and large covered patio guarantee a moment of the show won't be missed.

The cool space has autographed guitars and photographs of iconic musicians who have performed at the pavilion since it first opened in 1990.

"The history is the wow factor and heart of what the pavilion is all about," Klepac said.

The new 15,000-square-foot facility is reserved for season ticket and box seat holders during the concert and performing arts season but is available for private functions every other day of the year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societycool spacesrestaurantsconcertThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Lone Star hospitality on the menu at Taste of Texas
Piney Point mansion hits market
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
Del Frisco's in the Galleria gets a face lift
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
'Astros baby': Baby born during historic Game 7
Sheriff gives homeless man boots off his feet
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
'Go Astros': Altuve gets shoutout from Backstreet Boys
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Headed to World Series parade? Ride for free on METRO
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Show More
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
More News
Top Video
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs
Katy woman cuts down on salt, loses 109 pounds
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
Springer's dingers blast Astros over World Series wall
More Video