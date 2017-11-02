THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --With a patio overlooking the crowd, a full-service bar and massive screens displaying the show, the new Woodforest Bank Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is giving guests a true VIP concert experience.
"Mr. Mitchell, who was the founder of The Woodlands, put us behind the trees and made us a beautiful gem," said Cameron Klepac with Woodforest Bank Club. "We wanted to bring that outdoor experience inside the space as well."
The retractable window walls and large covered patio guarantee a moment of the show won't be missed.
The cool space has autographed guitars and photographs of iconic musicians who have performed at the pavilion since it first opened in 1990.
"The history is the wow factor and heart of what the pavilion is all about," Klepac said.
The new 15,000-square-foot facility is reserved for season ticket and box seat holders during the concert and performing arts season but is available for private functions every other day of the year.
