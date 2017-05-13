Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1904038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ready to explore Buffalo Bayou Park? Here are the spots you shouldn't miss!

Ahead of World Environment Day next month, one of Houston's most iconic green spaces got a little sprucing up on Saturday.Employees from Silver Eagle Distributors and Anheuser-Busch gathered at Buffalo Bayou Park to help clean up and remove debris. Volunteers also planted more than a thousand plants in the park.The event was part of Anheuser-Busch's 'Seed to Sip' campaign, which encourages employees to support water conservation.