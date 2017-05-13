Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ahead of World Environment Day next month, one of Houston's most iconic green spaces got a little sprucing up on Saturday.
Employees from Silver Eagle Distributors and Anheuser-Busch gathered at Buffalo Bayou Park to help clean up and remove debris. Volunteers also planted more than a thousand plants in the park.
The event was part of Anheuser-Busch's 'Seed to Sip' campaign, which encourages employees to support water conservation.
