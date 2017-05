Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou

EMBED >More News Videos Ready to explore Buffalo Bayou Park? Here are the spots you shouldn't miss!

Ahead of World Environment Day next month, one of Houston's most iconic green spaces got a little sprucing up on Saturday.Employees from Silver Eagle Distributors and Anheuser-Busch gathered at Buffalo Bayou Park to help clean up and remove debris. Volunteers also planted more than a thousand plants in the park.The event was part of Anheuser-Busch's 'Seed to Sip' campaign, which encourages employees to support water conservation.