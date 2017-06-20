SOCIETY

Viva Houston: National School Lunch program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During the school year, 22-million children receive free or reduced-priced meals through the National School Lunch program. But that number drops dramatically when school is out during the summer months.

Locally, only one in eight children who qualifies for summer meal assistance actually signs up. The Houston Food Bank's Nicole Lander sits down with Art Rascon to discuss the organization's summer program effort to get those youngsters and their families the help they need.

For more information, you can visit the Houston Food Bank website.

