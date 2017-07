A preview of the 2017 Miss Chinatown Houston pageant scheduled for July 29 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel.Guests were Linda Wu, chair of the event and Rachel Lee, Miss Chinatown Houston 2015-2016.The pageant is more than a beauty contest. It requires the young contestants to use their brains, talents and skills to help earn money for college scholarships. Miss Chinatown Houston has more information about the upcoming pageant.