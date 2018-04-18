SOCIETY

Beat this! Viewer shows ABC13 anchor how to get ready in 2 seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 viewer responds to Chelsey Hernandez's hair and makeup video (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Consumer Reporter Chelsey Hernandez loves interacting with ABC13 viewers on social media.

On Tuesday morning, she posted a hair and makeup video on her Twitter account.

She showed how it takes 20 minutes to get on-air ready in a time lapse video. But viewer Brian Billeck had her beat.

He replied to her tweet with a video showing how it takes him only two seconds, yes two seconds, to get ready.

"One, two," Billeck said as he slicked his hair back and put on his hat.

We all wish we could get ready like that.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeauty & lifestylebeauty productstwitterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
More Society
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Longtime friend Pete Roussel remembers 'Bar' Bush
Astros family express condolences for their No. 1 fan Barbara Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
Show More
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Outpouring of support for former First Lady at Bush Library
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
More News