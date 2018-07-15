SOCIETY

Body cam video shows officers using stun gun to take down man with autism

Body cam footage shows North Texas police officers using a stun gun to take down a man with Autism. (KTRK)

GRAHAM, Texas (KTRK) --
A North Texas police department is defending their officers' actions after using a stun gun to take down a man with autism.

Just last week, 19-year-old Michael Moore was in his backyard when a neighbor called the police to report he was tossing rocks.

Body cam footage from the Graham Police Department shows Moore growing confused and apologizing as officers stunned and handcuffed him.

"The police pulled up and he waved at me and I ran up to them and he asked me 'do you live here?' and I said yes," Moore said.

The responding officers say they thought Moore was high on drugs and that they were not aware he had autism, but court records show a 911 operator alerted them to his mental disability.
