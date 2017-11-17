Veteran told to take down his American flag

An apartment complex told a veteran to take down his American flag.Nathan Kennedy served in the U.S. Army and he told ABC13 he couldn't believe the lease violation notice he received this week.It reads, "Dear Resident, the following violations of your lease have been reported or discovered: flag must be removed from glass door."Kennedy said he first put the flag up in January when he moved into the Antigua Apartments in Galveston. He said the red, white and blue is a reassuring sight to see in the morning."It's a comfort. It's a comfort to wake up and see it sitting there and to know that even though I've gotten out, I still have worth," said Kennedy. "I was upset. I was very upset about it."Eyewitness News took Kennedy's concerns to management.They initially told ABC13's Steve Campion their lease agreements require every window to have a white background. When we asked to speak with the property owner, we were told Kennedy can now keep the American flag displayed in his sliding glass door because he's a veteran.