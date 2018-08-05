SOCIETY

Utility company sends racial slur password to woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says Puget Sound Energy sent a racial slur when she requested a temporary password for her account.

BOTHELL, Washington --
A woman says she forgot the password to her Puget Sound Energy account, so she requested a temporary one, and what she got back was a racial slur, KIRO-TV reports.

Erica Conway believes the insult was deliberate and wants the company to get to the bottom of it.

"I clicked "forgot password" and got a temporary password from PSE and it was capital N-I-*** [edited for sensitivity] and I was quite shocked."

She showed KIRO-TV past temporary passcodes that were just random letters and numbers, so she believes this passcode slur was created deliberately.

"I was truly in disbelief," Conway said. "This is not normal, and this is not what a temporary password is supposed to say."

She explained, "I had said, 'Do you guys screen out certain words?' and Lydia was, like, 'Yes we do.' And I said, 'Well you guys didn't screen out this word.'' And she said, 'Why would we?" and I said, 'What do you mean why would we? This is an offensive word.' And she stated to me, 'No one uses that word anymore.' And I was, like, where are you living, what planet are you living on?"

PSE spokeswoman Janet Kim responded, "This was offensive, there was no question about that. We apologize to this customer, the community, for what has happened, and we are trying to do what we can to make it right."

PSE insists that the slur was a computer-generated mistake.

PSE says it has taken immediate steps to make sure temporary passwords are a scrambled mix of letters and numbers. And next month it will begin using a new system that gets rid of temporary passwords completely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypasswordhate speechracismu.s. & worldWashington
SOCIETY
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News