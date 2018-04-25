SOCIETY

Surveillance video captures USPS worker tossing packages on homeowner's porch

One Houston postman was caught in the act of being less than careful with her deliveries. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may suspect your mail has been roughed up, but actually seeing it happen can be even more infuriating.

"I was sitting here in the living room and I heard boxes drop hard," said Andrea Rosenbaum, who checked her surveillance video camera when she heard the sound.

"I was shocked and it made me mad," Rosenbaum expressed.

She saw the mail carrier toss one, then another package onto the porch. And then she was gone.

This time, nothing was broken. The items were plastic and they survived the throwing.

But even though her packages were fine, Rosenbaum has a message for the postal worker.

"People pay money for them and just to be careful. Just think of it like if it were your package," she says.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Postal Service about the incident.
