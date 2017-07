Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend

The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionConcert features Nickleback, Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest6:15 p.m.2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland7:00 p.m.Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land8:00 p.m.Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, Spring10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Ovations Night Club, Houston7:00 p.m.The Ballroom at Bayou Place, Houston8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.507 6th St. N., Texas City6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Niagara Bottling Plant, Missouri CityGet a free tour of Niagara Bottling Plant and get a behind the scenes look at the bottling process. Must RSVP for the tour.11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion7:00 p.m.2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland7:00 p.m.Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion7:00 p.m.Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2301 Portsmouth St, Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Children's Museum of Houston10:00 a.m.51 Fifteen (Galleria), Houston6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Numbers Nightclub, Houston6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, Houston10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.Black Middle School, Houston9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.Stewart Beach, Galveston11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.Houston Maritime Museum2:00 - 5:00 p.m.Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland3:00 p.m.NRG Center7:00 p.m.Axelrad Beer Garden, HoustonJoin the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.City Centre Plaza5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.37th Street and Seawall Blvd., GalvestonDuskKemah BoardwalkFree salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston