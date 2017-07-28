Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, July 28
Nickleback Live in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Concert features Nickleback, Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest
6:15 p.m.
Kids' Backporch Productions: Once Upon a Mattress
2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland
7:00 p.m.
Hank Williams Jr. Live in Concert
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
8:00 p.m.
Dive-In Movie: Zooptopia
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, Spring
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
J Metro Live in Concert
Ovations Night Club, Houston
7:00 p.m.
Magic & Mystery
The Ballroom at Bayou Place, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Food Truck Friday
507 6th St. N., Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
How Does it Work?
Niagara Bottling Plant, Missouri City
Get a free tour of Niagara Bottling Plant and get a behind the scenes look at the bottling process. Must RSVP for the tour.
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Vino and Vintage Vocals with Vino & Vinyl: Nightbird
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
REO Speedwagon Live in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Kids' Backporch Productions: Once Upon a Mattress
2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland
7:00 p.m.
United We Rock Summer Tour
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Barbecues and Brews Christmas in July
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday Feast: Loire Fest!
2301 Portsmouth St, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Spider-Man Day
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.
Houston Iconic Fashion Week
51 Fifteen (Galleria), Houston
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Movie Premiere of "The Jumper Maybach Story"
Numbers Nightclub, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tiger Weekend at the Downtown Aquarium
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Momentum Indoor Climbing Katy
25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
The Pursuit Community Health Fair
Black Middle School, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Free Sandcastle Building Lessons
Stewart Beach, Galveston
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.
Late Night Zumba in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Houston Fire Department
Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Houston Maritime Museum Family Day: America's Cup
Houston Maritime Museum
2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Kids' Backporch Productions: Once Upon a Mattress
2337 N Galveston Ave., Pearland
3:00 p.m.
I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour
NRG Center
7:00 p.m.
Last Chance Celebration Solarize Houston
Axelrad Beer Garden, Houston
Join the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
BCO Gear Swap
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
