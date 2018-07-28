SOCIETY

US prelate McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals

US prelate McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals (KTRK)

VATICAN CITY --
The Vatican says Pope Francis has accepted U.S. prelate Theodore McCarricks's offer to resign from the College of Cardinals.

A Saturday statement said Francis received the letter of resignation a day earlier by the former Washington, D.C. archbishop. Besides agreeing to McCarrick's stepping down as a cardinal, Francis ordered him to conduct "a life of prayer and penance" until sex abuse accusations against him are examined in a Catholic church trial.

McCarrick has been removed from public ministry since June 20, pending a full investigation into allegations he fondled a teenager over 40 years ago in New York City.

A man, who was 11 at the time of the first alleged instance of abuse, says a sexually abusive relationship continued for two more decades. McCarrick has denied the initial allegation.
