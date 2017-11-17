Today is the day to purge your Facebook friends list. It's National Unfriend Day!
You can celebrate the day by ditching the strangers taking up space on your Facebook.
Maybe you're tired of the constant TV spoilers, endless selfies and posts -- whatever reason, do it today without the guilt.
Jimmy Kimmel founded Unfriend Day three years ago. He said he didn't understand why people have Facebook friends they don't even know.
societyfacebookbuzzworthyjimmy kimmelsocial media
