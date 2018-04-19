SOCIETY

UK mulls plan to ban plastic straws and cut waste

EMBED </>More Videos

UK mulls plan to ban plastic straws and cut waste.

LONDON --
Britain's government wants to take action to ban plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds - and is urging other Commonwealth nations to follow suit.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday that "plastic waste is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world." She told Commonwealth leaders meeting in London Thursday that protecting the ocean environment is "central to our agenda," and urged the 53 member nations to sign up to the newly formed Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance.

Officials say banning plastic straws in Britain would mean that billions of discarded plastic straws would no longer pollute oceans each year.

The British government also allocated 61.4 million pounds ($87.1 million) to study new ways to clean up and prevent plastic waste.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove called single-use plastics "a scourge on our seas and lethal to our precious environment and wildlife so it is vital we act now."

Later this year officials will launch a public consultation for a potential bill banning the sale of the single-use plastics in England.

If the public consultation goes well, the plan could be turned into legislation. It will need to be debated in Parliament in order for it to become law.

The government says it will work with industrial companies to help develop alternatives to the use of single-use plastics and will make sure there is "sufficient time" to adapt before any new law takes force.

Plastic straws used for medical reasons would not be banned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybanu.s. & worldplastic
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Take a hike! New 2.6 mile trail unveiled at Sims Bayou
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Florists tasked with beautifying Barbara Bush's funeral
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
More Society
Top Stories
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Show More
Police commissioner says he "failed" after Starbucks arrests
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell their story
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death
More News