The controversial homeless ordinance has drawn many critics.The measure aims to get tents, furniture, cooking grills and other large items out of homeless encampments and move homeless individuals who wish to, into local shelters.The ACLU has filed a lawsuit, claiming the ordinance is unconstitutional. In the video above, guest is Dawn McCarty, a University of Houston-Downtown Social Work professor who has actually lived in homeless shelters and has close ties to the homeless community.