Actor Tyler Perry shares inspiring story of faith at Lakewood Church

Actor Tyler Perry shares inspiring story of faith at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most movie-goers may know him better as a woman than a man, but there's a whole lot more to Tyler Perry than his role as the hilarious senior citizen, Madea.

The actor, director, and producer, who has built a multi-billion dollar entertainment empire, was in town Sunday in a very different role: taking the pulpit at Lakewood Church.

Pastor Joel Osteen talked to Perry about his amazing journey from homeless to media mogul, and ABC13's Melanie Lawson talked one on one with Perry about how he did it.

Tyler Perry discusses journey of faith.



"I was running from poverty and failure wasn't an option. I knew there was something higher for me and I had to go with everything I had," Perry said. "I had to risk everything, I had to put everything on the line."

Perry has some valuable advice that helped him throughout his journey.

"Don't stop. No matter who says what, no matter how many people tell you to stop, don't stop," he said.

Perry talked to a packed church about his faith, and why he chose to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to Lakewood after Hurricane Harvey, even while the church was embroiled in controversy.
