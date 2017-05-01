SOCIETY

License and registration? Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD

MANHATTAN, New York --
License and registration? Twin toddlers got ticketed by the NYPD.

The two-year-olds, Aaron and Evan were driving their tiny Range rover down the sidewalk in Washington Heights. With their parents playing along, NYPD officers decided to play a prank on the kids by pulling them over with full lights and sirens.

The kids got a ticket, but one of the twins got sassy and handed it right back to the officer.

