MANHATTAN, New York --License and registration? Twin toddlers got ticketed by the NYPD.
The two-year-olds, Aaron and Evan were driving their tiny Range rover down the sidewalk in Washington Heights. With their parents playing along, NYPD officers decided to play a prank on the kids by pulling them over with full lights and sirens.
The kids got a ticket, but one of the twins got sassy and handed it right back to the officer.
