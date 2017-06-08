SUMMER FUN

Try all 32 Houston splash pads this summer

Splash pads offer summer fun by the bucket. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free fun in the sun! We are talking about splash pads.

Houston has more than 25 splash pads to keep your kids cool and entertained this summer.

Jaycee Park in northwest Houston is a good spot. This park also has a playground and it's an easy place to watch the kids.

Jaycee Park has a playground to also help keep the kids entertained.



Marian Park in southwest Houston has a water "sprayground." Parents say what's great about this one is it has a shady area so they can avoid the sun but keep their eyes on the kids.

Marian Park has lots of shade to make watching the kids a little more comfortable.



Closer into town, in Montrose, Ervan Chew Park has it all. It has a playground, picnic area, soccer and baseball fields, but the star in the summer is the splash pad. A simple push of a button activates the sprinklers.

Ervan Chew Park has it all!



In west Houston, Cullen Park is a big space with a colorful play surface and multiple geyser and spray fixtures. Plus, there's a pavilion nearby so you can picnic, too.

Cullen Park is a big space with a colorful play surface and multiple geyser and spray fixtures.



Here are some of the other splash pads we found in and around Houston:

City of Houston:

  • Aron Ledet Park- 6500 Antoine

  • Blueridge Park - 5600 Court Road

  • Burnett Bayland Park - 6200 Chimney Rock


  • Dodson Lake - 9010 Dodson

  • Edgewood Park - 5803 Bellfort


  • Gutierrez Park - 7900 Flaxman

  • Hackberry Park - 7777 S. Dairy Ashford

  • Herman Brown Park - 400 Mercury


  • Hidalgo Park - 7000 Avenue Q



  • Marian Park - 11000 S. Gessner

  • McClendon - 3770 Summit Valley Dr

  • Melrose Park - 12200 Melrose Park Road

  • Montie Beach Park - 915 Northwood

  • Nieto Park - 500 Port

  • Park at Palm Center - 5400 Griggs Road

  • Settegast Park - 3000 Garrow

  • Shady Lane Park - 10220 Shady Lane

  • Stuebner Airline Park - 9201 Veterans Memorial

  • Tony Marron Park - 808 N. York

  • Wiley Park - 1414 Gillette


Outside the city of Houston:


  • McClendon Park - 3770 Summit Valley Drive




  • Depot Park - 201 South Elm, Tomball, TX 77375



Big Kids Small City has a great review of a number of these splash pads if you want to know more of what to expect before you check them out.

Where to find free movies this summer around town.

