Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who knew Meteorologist Travis Herzog would be dodging high heels Thursday morning on live TV?

After we aired ABC13 anchor Samica Knight's story about her former teachers, the anchors joked about her old school photo, which we all agree is very cute.

"Those were awkward pictures," Samica said.

"No. They were great. Weren't they, Katherine," Tom Koch said.

"We get to see the unedited and untouched version. Love seeing those vintage Samica pictures," Katherine said.

"So those WERE awkward, Katherine," Samica laughed.

"Samica, put your heel down. Don't throw it at Katherine," Travis said.

Then Travis made a Samica/Beyonce comparison that resulted in Samica giving "the look" straight into the camera.

"I thought I was looking at Beyonce," Travis said.

Travis continued with his weather forecast, but moments later, Samica threw her high heel in response to the Beyonce comment.

Travis learned his lesson to never make fun of his co-worker on live TV.

And in case you're curious, no one was injured during this funny moment.
