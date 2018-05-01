HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We told you last month that Houston is starting a new 'Adopt-a-Drain' program to reduce street flooding.
Residents can adopt a drain near their home or business, and keep it clear and free of debris.
Since we aired that story, many people have adopted a drain and named them some pretty clever names.
These eight gems are among our favorites:
- Purple Drain
- Heavy D's Portal of Doom
- Nsane Drain
- Drainy McDrainface
- The Pain Drain
- JG's - Drain the Swamp
- Stormy Drainiels
- Blame It On The Drain
Bonus drain: One of our producers, Keaton, named his "Keaton is a drain."
If you would like to claim your own drain, you can check the Adopt-a-Drain program website here.
