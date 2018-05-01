SOCIETY

Top 9 best-named drains in Houston's Adopt-a-Drain program

When it comes to combating street flooding in Houston, who knew civic duty could be this fun? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We told you last month that Houston is starting a new 'Adopt-a-Drain' program to reduce street flooding.

Residents can adopt a drain near their home or business, and keep it clear and free of debris.

Since we aired that story, many people have adopted a drain and named them some pretty clever names.

These eight gems are among our favorites:
  1. Purple Drain
  2. Heavy D's Portal of Doom
  3. Nsane Drain
  4. Drainy McDrainface
  5. The Pain Drain
  6. JG's - Drain the Swamp
  7. Stormy Drainiels
  8. Blame It On The Drain

Bonus drain: One of our producers, Keaton, named his "Keaton is a drain."

If you would like to claim your own drain, you can check the Adopt-a-Drain program website here.

