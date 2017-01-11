FEEL GOOD

Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries
2-year-old boy takes inspiring steps after open heart surgeries.

Xander, a two-year-old boy from Iowa, has been battling multiple heart defects since he was born.

His mother says he has had four open-heart surgeries, and still has to undergo more.

In spite of all of this, he loves life and is an inspiration to all.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Xander takes his first unassisted motivational steps after his surgeries.

(Grab the tissues.)
