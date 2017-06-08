SOCIETY

Simple composting tips for the everyday gardener

EMBED </>More Videos

Irene Pena demonstrates how to build an aerobic compost. (CCG)

Ever have the urge to compost those food scraps after a meal but believe it isn't practical in a studio apartment?

Irene Pena, a master gardener at Proyecto Jardin in Los Angeles, Calif. is here to tell you that it is quite simple to compost in the tiniest of home settings. All you need is a plastic bin, a few everyday items such as newspaper clippings and your food scraps to start aerobic composting.

Aerobic composting is decomposition of organic matter using microorganisms that require oxygen. For more information you can visit Proyecto Jardin's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycompostenvironmentrecycling
Load Comments
SOCIETY
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
More Society
Top Stories
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Denny's fight
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Woman claims man took photo of her in Target dressing room
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Show More
Astros' Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
More News
Top Video
Meet NASA's newest astronaut from Sugar Land
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
More Video