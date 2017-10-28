WEEKEND GUIDE

It's the weekend before Halloween and it's time to have fun in Houston

'World's Biggest Bounce House' part of things to do this weekend (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Saturday, October 28
Terror on Polk St. Halloween Sand Volleyball Tournament
Sports Creek, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saint Theresa Catholic School 4th Annual Golf Tournament
Sugar Creek Country Club, Sugar Land
11:30 a.m. registration

2017 Fall Fest & Auto Show
The Club at New Territory
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Chris Tomlin Live in Concert
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.

15th Annual Fall Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CASA Superhero Run
5800 Academy Way, The Woodlands
8:00 a.m.

Zoo Boo
Houston Zoo
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dungeon of Doom
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - Midnight

Brazilian Food & Music Festival
The Wildcatter Saloon, Katy
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Dose of Gross Wonderweek
Children's Museum of Houston
2:00 p.m.

Tricks, Treats & T.rex and Haunted House
Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Halloween Costume Ball & Dance
Fratelli's Ristorante, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Chefs Unmasked at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Vampires & Vixens Ball presented by Leather & Laces
Silver Street Studios
9:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Halloween Streatfest - 3K Family Walk
2410 Hamilton St., Houston
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Houston Egyptian Festival
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

BeerFeast 2017 at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Sugar Land Town Square
2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Plantoberfest
White Oak Bayou, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Haunted Market
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Artist Sergio Prego in Conversation
University of Houston School of Art, Room 110
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fall Art Walk on 6th Street
505 6th St. N, Texas City
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tricks and Treats in the Park 2017
Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City
3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
36th Annual Galveston Island Oktoberfest
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

44th Annual Halloween Carnival
500 W. 13th Street, Deer Park
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Monster Mash
Pasadena City events
1:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest
St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
First Colony Bible Chapel, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Woodlands Annual Fall Flea Market
Southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive
7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Trick or Treat on our Street
Pearland Town Center
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cars and Cowboys Car Show Presented by Houston Metro Go Texan
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Artumn Fest 2017
City Centre
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Some Enchanted Evening: A Celebration of the American Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk

2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Halloween Family Night
Palava Family Entertainment Center, Spring
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

15th Annual Fall Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Zoo Boo
Houston Zoo
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dungeon of Doom
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

State of Grace's 2nd Anniversary Party
State of Grace, Westheimer Road
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Life After Life Hacks: A Reincarnation Workshop
Dawn Mountain, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fresh Impact Church Harvest Community Festival
Nolan Ryan Jr. High School, Pearland
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Houston Family Fun Fest
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Noon - 4:00 p.m.

Trunks and Treats
Fishers of Men Lutheran Church
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Halloween Town
Sugar Land Town Square
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Trick or Treat Trail
Town Green Park, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

St. Andrew's Trick or Treat in the Patch
2535 E. Broadway, Pearland
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Dia de Los Muertos! Day of the Dead Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

