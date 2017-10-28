HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!
Saturday, October 28
Terror on Polk St. Halloween Sand Volleyball Tournament
Sports Creek, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Saint Theresa Catholic School 4th Annual Golf Tournament
Sugar Creek Country Club, Sugar Land
11:30 a.m. registration
2017 Fall Fest & Auto Show
The Club at New Territory
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Chris Tomlin Live in Concert
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
15th Annual Fall Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
CASA Superhero Run
5800 Academy Way, The Woodlands
8:00 a.m.
Zoo Boo
Houston Zoo
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dungeon of Doom
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - Midnight
Brazilian Food & Music Festival
The Wildcatter Saloon, Katy
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Dose of Gross Wonderweek
Children's Museum of Houston
2:00 p.m.
Tricks, Treats & T.rex and Haunted House
Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Halloween Costume Ball & Dance
Fratelli's Ristorante, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Chefs Unmasked at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Vampires & Vixens Ball presented by Leather & Laces
Silver Street Studios
9:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Halloween Streatfest - 3K Family Walk
2410 Hamilton St., Houston
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Houston Egyptian Festival
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
BeerFeast 2017 at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Sugar Land Town Square
2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Plantoberfest
White Oak Bayou, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Haunted Market
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Artist Sergio Prego in Conversation
University of Houston School of Art, Room 110
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Fall Art Walk on 6th Street
505 6th St. N, Texas City
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tricks and Treats in the Park 2017
Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City
3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
36th Annual Galveston Island Oktoberfest
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
44th Annual Halloween Carnival
500 W. 13th Street, Deer Park
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Monster Mash
Pasadena City events
1:00 p.m.
Oktoberfest
St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
First Colony Bible Chapel, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Annual Fall Flea Market
Southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive
7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Trick or Treat on our Street
Pearland Town Center
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cars and Cowboys Car Show Presented by Houston Metro Go Texan
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Artumn Fest 2017
City Centre
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Some Enchanted Evening: A Celebration of the American Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 29
Halloween Family Night
Palava Family Entertainment Center, Spring
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
15th Annual Fall Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Zoo Boo
Houston Zoo
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dungeon of Doom
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
State of Grace's 2nd Anniversary Party
State of Grace, Westheimer Road
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Life After Life Hacks: A Reincarnation Workshop
Dawn Mountain, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Fresh Impact Church Harvest Community Festival
Nolan Ryan Jr. High School, Pearland
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Houston Family Fun Fest
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Noon - 4:00 p.m.
Trunks and Treats
Fishers of Men Lutheran Church
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Halloween Town
Sugar Land Town Square
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Trick or Treat Trail
Town Green Park, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Trick or Treat in the Patch
2535 E. Broadway, Pearland
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Dia de Los Muertos! Day of the Dead Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.
