Three Houstonians among 50 most stylish Southerners

Houston --Southern Living has released its annual lineup of the 50 most stylish Southerners - and three Houstonians made the cut. The South's favorite magazine (other than Garden & Gun, of course) pointed to textile designer Bailey McCarthy, founder of Biscuit Home, and resort wear designers Katie McClure and Erin Breen as Southerners with style.
McCarthy was chosen for her bedding line that takes classic florals and dials up their trendy factor with fresh hues.
"Countless times, I've heard people say that they can't mix prints. More often than not, mixing prints just needs the right execution. I love nothing more than pairing a floral-chintz drape with trim with a small-scale patterned settee," she told the magazine.
