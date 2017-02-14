This Valentine's Day say it with... bacon?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1748542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rebecca Spera shares three recipes that will let you indulge this Valentine's Day without the guilt.

What are you doing for Valentine's Day? Some people are happy with the familiar gifts like candy and flowers, but others are looking for something new.While it's common to celebrate by reaching for the sweets, Porkchop restaurant in Chicago has a savory option: the bacon bouquet.The strips of bacon are rolled into rosettes, deep fried and put on plastic stems. For a dozen, it costs $40. For six, it costs $20. There is already quite a bit of interest in the flowers you can eat."We received quite a few orders. People are actually impressed, they are loving them. And what's not to love? It's bacon," said Jovanis Bouargoub, owner of Porkchop.And it seems that's what Valentine's Day is all about.