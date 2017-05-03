Things you may not know about Dr. Ellen Ochoa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You may know her as the first Hispanic woman in space, but did you that Dr. Ellen Ochoa has a hidden talent?
Take a look at 13 favorite things from Dr. Ochoa:
What's your Starbucks order?
A short flat white
Any hidden talents?
Flute
On your days off, are you someone who sleeps in or wakes up early?
I'm an early bird now
Name one food you hate
I can't think of one.
Favorite ice cream
Chocolate mint
What app do you use the most?
I just joined Twitter last year.
What's your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What's your backup career?
I was going to be a musician.
Dream vacation?
I can't think of a destination so much, but my husband and I like taking walking trips.
Favorite restaurant?
We like to try new ones. My husband is an amateur chef. He is a lawyer full-time, but an amateur chef on the side.
What's your favorite place to shop?
Online
Where did you grow up?
California
Favorite movie?
Hidden Figures, The Martian, Apollo 13
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff