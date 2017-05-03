SOCIETY

Things you may not know about Dr. Ellen Ochoa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may know her as the first Hispanic woman in space, but did you that Dr. Ellen Ochoa has a hidden talent?

Take a look at 13 favorite things from Dr. Ochoa:

What's your Starbucks order?
A short flat white

Any hidden talents?
Flute

On your days off, are you someone who sleeps in or wakes up early?
I'm an early bird now

Name one food you hate
I can't think of one.

Favorite ice cream
Chocolate mint

What app do you use the most?
I just joined Twitter last year.

What's your favorite holiday?
Christmas

What's your backup career?
I was going to be a musician.

Dream vacation?
I can't think of a destination so much, but my husband and I like taking walking trips.

Favorite restaurant?
We like to try new ones. My husband is an amateur chef. He is a lawyer full-time, but an amateur chef on the side.

What's your favorite place to shop?
Online

Where did you grow up?
California

Favorite movie?
Hidden Figures, The Martian, Apollo 13

