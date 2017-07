There are 13 species of otters

Otters can grow up to almost 6 feet long

Male otters weigh up to 90 pounds

Otters are found in freshwater rivers, lakes, oceans, coastlines and marshes

Otters are social animals and love to play

A group of otters is called a raft

Sea otter using basketball to exercise. (Video credit: Oregon Zoo)

A behind-the-scenes moment turned into an adorable encounter when Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer and photographer Linh Nguyen saw a family of otters on Lake Conroe.While Fischer was waiting for her live shot, she and Nguyen saw a few otters hanging out on the dock. Fischer was smitten with the animals, as they snuggled up to each other."They're cute as buttons," Fischer said. "I want to go up and give them a kiss."The ABC13 newsroom fell in love with the otters and Fischer's super cute reaction. We hope you enjoy the video as much as we did.Here are a few fun facts about otters, courtesy of the Live Science website