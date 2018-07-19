THE TRUTH: Free night at Flip N' Fun to kick off Trae Day Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is continuing his work throughout the city. Trae Day Weekend is upon us once again.
Trae will give back to Houston over the next couple of days, beginning at Flip N' Fun on July 19. Children can jump for free from 4-9 p.m. All you have to do is show up!
HOUSTON PARENTS: @TRAEABN weekend has officially kicked off — meaning he’ll be giving back to Houston over the next couple of days. Tonight, your child can go to @flipnfuncenter for free from 4-9 p.m. All you have to do is show up. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WCoRqQ3uTq— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 19, 2018
This is the 11th year of Trae Day Weekend. Giveaways along with family events will wrap up Sunday, July 22, at Discovery Green with a concert and much more. Everything is free!
