SOCIETY

THE TRUTH: Free night at Flip N' Fun to kick off Trae Day Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Trae Day Weekend kicks off July 19 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is continuing his work throughout the city. Trae Day Weekend is upon us once again.

Trae will give back to Houston over the next couple of days, beginning at Flip N' Fun on July 19. Children can jump for free from 4-9 p.m. All you have to do is show up!


This is the 11th year of Trae Day Weekend. Giveaways along with family events will wrap up Sunday, July 22, at Discovery Green with a concert and much more. Everything is free!

For more information on this weekend, you can go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydiscovery greenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Lawson Craddock rewarded free beer after Tour de France
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
'ASTROWORLD': Travis Scott announces release date for album
More society
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News