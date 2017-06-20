HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We all want that sun-kissed look for summer but without the sun's harmful rays.
Self-tanners are a great option but not all are created equal. There are a wide assortment of products available and Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez put some of the best sellers to the test.
Coming up at 6:40 a.m., she will show you the results of South Seas Skincare Tahitian Mist, Whish Coconut Milk Self Tanner, TanTowel Self-Tan Towelettes, Jergens Natural Glow, Australian Gold Sunless Spray and L'Oréal's Sublime Bronze.
You always want to remember to test any new self-tanner on a small patch of skin before using it all over.
