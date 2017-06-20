TANNING

The right self-tanner keeps you sun-kissed in a safe way

Get that sun-kissed looked from the right self-tanner.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We all want that sun-kissed look for summer but without the sun's harmful rays.



Self-tanners are a great option but not all are created equal. There are a wide assortment of products available and Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez put some of the best sellers to the test.

Coming up at 6:40 a.m., she will show you the results of South Seas Skincare Tahitian Mist, Whish Coconut Milk Self Tanner, TanTowel Self-Tan Towelettes, Jergens Natural Glow, Australian Gold Sunless Spray and L'Oréal's Sublime Bronze.

You always want to remember to test any new self-tanner on a small patch of skin before using it all over.









