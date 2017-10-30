HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

The Leather & Laces' Vampire & Vixens Ball

Leather & Laces' Vampire & Vixens Ball (KTRK)

The Leather & Laces' Vampire & Vixens Ball, hosted by model/actress Charlotte McKinney, featured a haunted house, a costume contest with a $5,000 prize, and hordes of partygoers dressed for Halloween at Silver Street Studios.

Costumes ranged from vampires and dead Dodgers to harlequins and Harley Quinns - and a whole lot more, which photographer F. Carter Smith captured in this photo essay.

The sexy/scary spooky party benefited Easter Seals of Greater Houston.

