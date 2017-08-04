The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, August 4
Houston International Jazz Festival - Kickoff Party
Chillum Lounge and Grill
8:00 p.m.
Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Jimmy Eat World in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:45 p.m.
Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Loretta Lynn in Concert
Arena Theatre, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Giving Spirits Concert benefiting Keep Sugar Land Beautiful
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kollab Houston 7: All Stars ft. Kina Grannis & KevJumba Event
Stafford Centre
7:00 p.m.
Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston International Jazz Festival Showdown Throwdown Texas vs. Louisiana
Warehouse Live, Houston
7:00 p.m.
Hairspray
Sugar Land Auditorium
8-Bit Challenge
Children's Museum of Houston
Play video games from the 80s!
10:00 a.m.
Back-to-School Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Goode Braggart Variety Spectacular
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
KidsRStrong2 Family Fun Day at Victory Camp
Victory Camp, Alvin
9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Back to School Splash Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
John Mayer in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Latin Fest
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Back-to-School 2017: The Gypsy Rose Market
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
National Root Beer Float Day
Saint Arnold Brewing Co., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff