WEEKEND GUIDE

The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend

What to do for fun in Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, August 4

Houston International Jazz Festival - Kickoff Party
Chillum Lounge and Grill
8:00 p.m.

Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:45 p.m.

Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Loretta Lynn in Concert
Arena Theatre, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Giving Spirits Concert benefiting Keep Sugar Land Beautiful
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kollab Houston 7: All Stars ft. Kina Grannis & KevJumba Event
Stafford Centre
7:00 p.m.

Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston International Jazz Festival Showdown Throwdown Texas vs. Louisiana
Warehouse Live, Houston
7:00 p.m.

Hairspray
Sugar Land Auditorium

8-Bit Challenge
Children's Museum of Houston
Play video games from the 80s!
10:00 a.m.

Back-to-School Rock & Block Party

Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Goode Braggart Variety Spectacular
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

KidsRStrong2 Family Fun Day at Victory Camp
Victory Camp, Alvin
9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Back to School Splash Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater

8:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 6

Abilities Expo
NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

John Mayer in Concert
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7:00 p.m.

Latin Fest
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Back-to-School 2017: The Gypsy Rose Market
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

National Root Beer Float Day
Saint Arnold Brewing Co., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hunters Extravaganza
NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


